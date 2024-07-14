Why Chef Art Smith Makes His Coleslaw With Vegan Mayo

Coleslaw can sometimes get a bad rap because of the poorly made variations out there — utterly flavorless and drowning in mayonnaise. However, there's a reason this humble side pops up as an accompaniment to countless dishes and atop burgers and sandwiches. When done well, it provides the perfect creamy, slightly crunchy contrast to everything from fried foods to BBQ. There's one thing you won't ever find chef Art Smith putting in his coleslaw during the summer season, though — the classic mayonnaise that you might have assumed was practically a necessity for making the versatile dish.

"When summer rolls around, I like to stay away from dairy, including mayo. Instead, I recommend trying vegan mayonnaise or even a miso-tahini dressing," explains Smith, executive chef at Reunion. "These alternatives are delicious and don't need to be kept cold, which is perfect for those warm summer days." While most commercial mayos don't actually include dairy, it's the eggs that make this condiment a questionable one to keep unrefrigerated on a hot summer day. The rule of thumb is that you shouldn't leave mayo out at room temperature for more than two hours,​​ so switching to a vegan mayo, as per Smith's recommendation, should give you a bit more flexibility if you're serving up coleslaw for a gathering. As an added bonus, if you keep things simple and don't add too many mix-ins, you should have at least one gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free offering for any guests with special dietary restrictions.