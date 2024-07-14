Fleming's Vs Fogo De Chão: Which Is Better?

A traditional steakhouse normally evokes images of dark wood paneling, leather upholstery, and dimly lit interiors. However, not all steakhouses conform to this classic picture. Take Fleming's and Fogo de Chão; the former has updated its design concept, moving away from this old-fashioned steakhouse aesthetic to a more modern, bright, and airy design. Meanwhile, Fogo de Chão offers all-you-can-eat churrasco-style dining, where diners engage in an interactive experience that has them choosing their preferred cuts of meat from the restaurant's roaming servers called gauchos.

While pitting two such different restaurants against each other has been tricky, we always embrace challenges head on. After all, we understand that the more information you're armed with, the better your next steakhouse outing is likely to be. Our evaluation of Fleming's and Fogo de Chão takes into consideration numerous factors, from each chain's menu options and food quality to service style. To learn more about our assessment criteria, please take a look at the methodology section at the end of this article.