Toasted Marshmallow Fluffernutter Cupcakes Recipe

Fun fact about the fluffernutter: This sandwich originated during WWI, at which time it went by the patriotic moniker of "Liberty Sandwich." More to the point, though, how amazing is that combo of peanut butter and marshmallows? According to developer Patterson Watkins, "Marshmallow fluff has to be the stuff of wizards." It's literally out of this world, in fact, since it was once sent into space. Watkins also praises its sandwich partner, peanut butter, as "the best spreadable substance in the world" and says she was delighted to craft a cupcake using these favorite ingredients.

These cupcakes are full of nutty flavor with crunchy chopped nuts adding textural contrast and sweet, gooey marshmallow fluff standing in for frosting. The fluff is even toasted, too! The result is an almost s'mores like topping, but instead of chocolate and graham crackers, you've got an irresistible peanut butter cupcake base. A big perk to this recipe is that you don't have to worry about whipping up a batch of frosting — a jar of marshmallow fluff is all it takes. If you would be so inclined to make your own marshmallow fluff, we'll cover how to do that a little bit later on. For now, let's hop right into the fluffernutter cupcake goodness.