The Most Unhealthy Store-Bought Cottage Cheese You Can Buy

While looking for a healthy protein option that won't require eating tons of meat or eggs, you'll likely find yourself face to face with cottage cheese. This dairy product has become a staple in the diets of athletes and fitness experts as a low-calorie and high-protein offering. Made simply from the curds of cow's milk, without the pressing or aging of other cheese varieties, cottage cheese has a mild flavor and a pleasing mouthfeel from small- and large-sized curds.

Owing to its plain flavor, cottage cheese goes well with nearly every ingredient, making it the ideal base to pair with your eggs, toast, vegetables, and fruits. Try making a rich cottage cheese ice cream if you don't believe it. However, many store-bought cottage cheese products will compromise on their health benefits, which include aiding in weight loss and muscle gain, by adding excessive sodium, sweeteners, and artificial flavors to enhance the taste.

We took to the shelves to examine cottage cheese brands with the least-healthy ingredients, highlighting additives and preservatives such as carrageenan that should be limited in your diet owing to their potential for health risks. Below you'll find the cottage cheese brands to avoid on your next grocery run, or at least limit until there's a healthier one in sight.