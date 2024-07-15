The Only Thing Prince Knew How To Cook Was This Breakfast Dish
Prince, the enigmatic artist beloved for his musical genius and vibrant persona, was as multifaceted off the stage as he was on it. Beyond his iconic style, he had a grounded, relatable side that occasionally peeked through his mysterious veneer. A glimpse of this was offered when Prince was the solo featured guest on "The Arsenio Hall Show" on March 5, 2014. During the program, an audience member inquired about a surprising household chore Prince could do. Much to the viewers' surprise and delight, Prince revealed in a confident, soft-spoken tone, "I can cook, but only one thing: omelets." He teased, "All my friends have high cholesterol."
The idea of the man who donned a bedazzled wardrobe and wrote "Purple Rain," "I Would Die 4 U," and "Let's Go Crazy" standing in a kitchen whisking and flipping eggs was a comical contrast to his larger-than-life presence. Now, whether or not Prince leveraged any tricks to take omelets to the next level is unclear. Still, the admission of his specialty added a layer of connection to the superstar, particularly with those who aren't skilled chefs themselves (but still try). Since he paid such meticulous attention to detail in his music, fashion, and performances, it may be easy to imagine Prince approaching the creation of an omelet with precision and flair.
Prince's eclectic favorite foods
Like his discography, the foods Prince liked to eat were diverse, with each of his favorite foods reflecting different facets of his personality. For instance, he loved potstickers and teriyaki salmon, dishes that manifested his hidden appreciation for simplicity. His menu also included lots of avocados and unconventional yet intriguing combinations of pizza with corn and spaghetti with a glass of orange juice. For someone who sang about partying at the dawn of Y2K, little red Corvettes, and raspberry berets over the span of decades, it's fitting that his culinary choices were just as eclectic and varied.
Prince also had a penchant for sweets. He loved Neapolitan ice cream, a chocolate mousse cake known as "special occasion," coconut mango sorbet, and milkshakes. Every once in a purple moon, his personal chef would serve him pre-made food like birthday cake from the grocery store and cucumber sandwiches from a café. These preferences painted a picture of a man who, despite his otherworldly aura, also found joy in everyday pleasures, either on the road or at Paisley Park. For many, the mere image of Prince preparing omelet after omelet likely clashes with his otherwise ethereal façade, but perhaps it serves as a powerful reminder that we can share humble, relatable moments with the most legendary humans.