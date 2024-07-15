The Only Thing Prince Knew How To Cook Was This Breakfast Dish

Prince, the enigmatic artist beloved for his musical genius and vibrant persona, was as multifaceted off the stage as he was on it. Beyond his iconic style, he had a grounded, relatable side that occasionally peeked through his mysterious veneer. A glimpse of this was offered when Prince was the solo featured guest on "The Arsenio Hall Show" on March 5, 2014. During the program, an audience member inquired about a surprising household chore Prince could do. Much to the viewers' surprise and delight, Prince revealed in a confident, soft-spoken tone, "I can cook, but only one thing: omelets." He teased, "All my friends have high cholesterol."

The idea of the man who donned a bedazzled wardrobe and wrote "Purple Rain," "I Would Die 4 U," and "Let's Go Crazy" standing in a kitchen whisking and flipping eggs was a comical contrast to his larger-than-life presence. Now, whether or not Prince leveraged any tricks to take omelets to the next level is unclear. Still, the admission of his specialty added a layer of connection to the superstar, particularly with those who aren't skilled chefs themselves (but still try). Since he paid such meticulous attention to detail in his music, fashion, and performances, it may be easy to imagine Prince approaching the creation of an omelet with precision and flair.