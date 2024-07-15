Dill Pickle Pizza Recipe

Topped with a cheesy and creamy white sauce and studded with tangy and sweet dill pickles, this pizza from recipe developer Annabelle Randles might sound like an unconventional combination of flavors. Yet, this unexpected take on the classic and beloved comfort food is bound to delight many people, whether you're a pickle lover or not. The dill pickles add a satisfying crunch and a burst of flavor in perfect contrast to the gooey and cheesy garlic white sauce topping.

Randles makes the pizza dough from scratch, but you can also use a store-bought pizza base. The white garlic sauce is made while the pizza dough is rising — just make sure that you leave the white sauce to cool down completely before spreading it over the pizza or it will be too runny. This dill pickle pizza is best served on its own or with a side of crunchy salad leaves, french fries, or sweet potato fries.