Dill Pickle Pizza Recipe

dill pickle pizza slice with hand Annabelle Randles/Mashed
By Annabelle Randles/

Topped with a cheesy and creamy white sauce and studded with tangy and sweet dill pickles, this pizza from recipe developer Annabelle Randles might sound like an unconventional combination of flavors. Yet, this unexpected take on the classic and beloved comfort food is bound to delight many people, whether you're a pickle lover or not. The dill pickles add a satisfying crunch and a burst of flavor in perfect contrast to the gooey and cheesy garlic white sauce topping. 

Randles makes the pizza dough from scratch, but you can also use a store-bought pizza base. The white garlic sauce is made while the pizza dough is rising — just make sure that you leave the white sauce to cool down completely before spreading it over the pizza or it will be too runny. This dill pickle pizza is best served on its own or with a side of crunchy salad leaves, french fries, or sweet potato fries.

Gather the ingredients for this dill pickle pizza

dill pickle pizza ingredients Annabelle Randles/Mashed

To make this dill pickle pizza, you will need some flour, instant dry yeast, sugar, salt, water, and olive oil for the dough. The white garlic sauce is made with butter, milk, all-purpose flour, garlic, Italian seasoning, Parmesan, salt, and pepper. For the pizza toppings, you will need some dill pickles, Parmesan, mozzarella, and dill fonds, if desired. While the fresh dill fonds are optional, they enhance the overall taste of this pizza. Randles also recommends using some cornmeal to dust the pizza pan.

Step 1: Make the pizza dough

flour, yeast, sugar, and salt in mixing bowl Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Make the pizza dough: Mix the flour, yeast, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook.

Step 2: Mix the wet ingredients

adding water to pizza dough Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Mix in the water and olive oil.

Step 3: Knead the dough

pizza dough Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Knead the dough for about 5 minutes, until it is smooth and springy.

Step 4: Oil a mixing bowl

oiled mixing bowl Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Grease a mixing bowl with olive oil.

Step 5: Place the dough in the mixing bowl

pizza dough in mixing bowl Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Place the dough in the greased mixing bowl.

Step 6: Cover

covering pizza dough Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel.

Step 7: Leave the dough to rise

pizza dough rising Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Leave the dough to rise in a warm environment for around 90 minutes, or until it has doubled in size.

Step 8: Make the white garlic sauce

butter melting in saucepan Annabelle Randles/Mashed

In the meantime, make the white garlic sauce: In a small saucepan, heat the butter over medium heat.

Step 9: Stir in the flour and garlic

adding garlic to saucepan Annabelle Randles/Mashed

When the butter is melted, stir in the flour and garlic.

Step 10: Make a roux

whisking roux in saucepan Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Cook until the mixture is lightly golden, about 45 seconds to 1 minute.

Step 11: Add the milk and seasonings

adding milk to saucepan Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Whisking continuously, add the milk and Italian seasoning.

Step 12: Thicken the sauce

checking white sauce thickness Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Cook until the mixture has thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 13: Stir in the Parmesan

adding parmesan cheese to white sauce Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Stir in ⅓ cup Parmesan, the salt, and pepper.

Step 14: Leave the sauce to cool down

white sauce cooling Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Remove from the heat and leave to cool down completely.

Step 15: Deflate the dough

deflating dough with fist Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Once the dough has risen, punch it with your fist to deflate it.

Step 16: Preheat the oven

oven preheating Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Preheat the oven to 475 F.

Step 17: Grease a pizza pan

oiling pizza pan Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Assemble the pizza: Lightly grease a pizza pan with oil.

Step 18: Dust the pizza pan

dusting pizza pan with cornmeal Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Dust the pizza pan with the cornmeal.

Step 19: Roll out the pizza dough

rolling out pizza dough Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface into a 12-inch circle.

Step 20: Place the dough on the pan

dough on pizza pan Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Transfer the dough to the pizza pan.

Step 21: Spread on the white sauce

white sauce on top of pizza Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Spread the white garlic sauce evenly over the pizza.

Step 22: Garnish the pizza

pickles on top of pizza Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Garnish with the pickles.

Step 23: Top with cheese

scattering cheese on pizza Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Top with the mozzarella and Parmesan.

Step 24: Cook the pizza

pizza cooking in oven Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Bake until the crust is golden brown, about 12 to 15 minutes.

Step 25: Serve the pizza

dill pickle pizza on wooden board Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Serve the pizza hot, topped with dill fronds, if desired.

What other pizza toppings work well with dill pickles?

dill pickle pizza on plate Annabelle Randles/Mashed

If you're looking to add other toppings to dill pickle pizza, there are a few options that work well. Meats and cold cuts, such as bacon, chicken, ham, roast beef, and cured meat, all complement the sweet tanginess of pickles and give a delicious, savory contrast. If you are using cold cuts, they can simply be added at the last minute just before serving, alongside a few salad leaves. Canned tuna in brine is another classic combination, as it pairs well with dill pickles, cheese, and white sauce.

This recipe is using Parmesan and mozzarella, and you can also mix and match different cheeses, such as cheddar or provolone. Fresh herbs, such as parsley and chives, as well as sliced onions (whether raw or pickled), can be added just before serving to enhance the overall flavor of this pizza. While dill pickle pizza has a rich, creamy sauce, it's not unusual for people to serve it with a side dip or an extra drizzle of ranch dressing, garlic sauce, or even mustard.

What are the origins of the dill pickle pizza?

close up dill pickle pizza Annabelle Randles/Mashed

While the old debate on whether pineapple makes a suitable pizza topping is still raging on, dill pickle pizza has taken the internet by storm. As you can guess, dill pickle pizza does not originate from Italy. In fact, we owe this delicious creation to Rhino's Pizzeria in upstate New York, whose pickle pizza went viral in 2018. It took social media by storm and elevated the humble dill pickle to unexpected fame well beyond just a weird pregnancy craving.

There is no doubt that, at first, this unusual combo might get a few raised eyebrows. But, don't knock it until you try it. Topped with a cheesy, creamy white sauce and dotted with dill pickles, dill pickle pizza is delicious. It's so delicious that Pizza Hut announced last year that it was adding it to its menu in select locations. Next time you are in the mood for something a bit different, make sure to give dill pickle pizza a try. You might just discover your new favorite topping.

