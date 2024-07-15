Dill Pickle Pizza Recipe
Topped with a cheesy and creamy white sauce and studded with tangy and sweet dill pickles, this pizza from recipe developer Annabelle Randles might sound like an unconventional combination of flavors. Yet, this unexpected take on the classic and beloved comfort food is bound to delight many people, whether you're a pickle lover or not. The dill pickles add a satisfying crunch and a burst of flavor in perfect contrast to the gooey and cheesy garlic white sauce topping.
Randles makes the pizza dough from scratch, but you can also use a store-bought pizza base. The white garlic sauce is made while the pizza dough is rising — just make sure that you leave the white sauce to cool down completely before spreading it over the pizza or it will be too runny. This dill pickle pizza is best served on its own or with a side of crunchy salad leaves, french fries, or sweet potato fries.
Gather the ingredients for this dill pickle pizza
To make this dill pickle pizza, you will need some flour, instant dry yeast, sugar, salt, water, and olive oil for the dough. The white garlic sauce is made with butter, milk, all-purpose flour, garlic, Italian seasoning, Parmesan, salt, and pepper. For the pizza toppings, you will need some dill pickles, Parmesan, mozzarella, and dill fonds, if desired. While the fresh dill fonds are optional, they enhance the overall taste of this pizza. Randles also recommends using some cornmeal to dust the pizza pan.
Step 1: Make the pizza dough
Make the pizza dough: Mix the flour, yeast, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook.
Step 2: Mix the wet ingredients
Mix in the water and olive oil.
Step 3: Knead the dough
Knead the dough for about 5 minutes, until it is smooth and springy.
Step 4: Oil a mixing bowl
Grease a mixing bowl with olive oil.
Step 5: Place the dough in the mixing bowl
Place the dough in the greased mixing bowl.
Step 6: Cover
Cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel.
Step 7: Leave the dough to rise
Leave the dough to rise in a warm environment for around 90 minutes, or until it has doubled in size.
Step 8: Make the white garlic sauce
In the meantime, make the white garlic sauce: In a small saucepan, heat the butter over medium heat.
Step 9: Stir in the flour and garlic
When the butter is melted, stir in the flour and garlic.
Step 10: Make a roux
Cook until the mixture is lightly golden, about 45 seconds to 1 minute.
Step 11: Add the milk and seasonings
Whisking continuously, add the milk and Italian seasoning.
Step 12: Thicken the sauce
Cook until the mixture has thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 13: Stir in the Parmesan
Stir in ⅓ cup Parmesan, the salt, and pepper.
Step 14: Leave the sauce to cool down
Remove from the heat and leave to cool down completely.
Step 15: Deflate the dough
Once the dough has risen, punch it with your fist to deflate it.
Step 16: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 475 F.
Step 17: Grease a pizza pan
Assemble the pizza: Lightly grease a pizza pan with oil.
Step 18: Dust the pizza pan
Dust the pizza pan with the cornmeal.
Step 19: Roll out the pizza dough
Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface into a 12-inch circle.
Step 20: Place the dough on the pan
Transfer the dough to the pizza pan.
Step 21: Spread on the white sauce
Spread the white garlic sauce evenly over the pizza.
Step 22: Garnish the pizza
Garnish with the pickles.
Step 23: Top with cheese
Top with the mozzarella and Parmesan.
Step 24: Cook the pizza
Bake until the crust is golden brown, about 12 to 15 minutes.
Step 25: Serve the pizza
Serve the pizza hot, topped with dill fronds, if desired.
- For the dough
- 1 cup strong flour, plus extra to dust the work surface
- 1 teaspoon instant dry yeast
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup slightly warm water
- 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus extra for greasing
- For the white garlic sauce
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 3 garlic cloves, grated
- 1 cup milk
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ⅓ cup grated Parmesan
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- For the pizza
- 2 teaspoons cornmeal
- ½ cup sliced dill pickles (about 3 medium pickles)
- ⅓ cup grated Parmesan
- ½ cup grated mozzarella
- 3 dill fonds, roughly chopped, for serving
What other pizza toppings work well with dill pickles?
If you're looking to add other toppings to dill pickle pizza, there are a few options that work well. Meats and cold cuts, such as bacon, chicken, ham, roast beef, and cured meat, all complement the sweet tanginess of pickles and give a delicious, savory contrast. If you are using cold cuts, they can simply be added at the last minute just before serving, alongside a few salad leaves. Canned tuna in brine is another classic combination, as it pairs well with dill pickles, cheese, and white sauce.
This recipe is using Parmesan and mozzarella, and you can also mix and match different cheeses, such as cheddar or provolone. Fresh herbs, such as parsley and chives, as well as sliced onions (whether raw or pickled), can be added just before serving to enhance the overall flavor of this pizza. While dill pickle pizza has a rich, creamy sauce, it's not unusual for people to serve it with a side dip or an extra drizzle of ranch dressing, garlic sauce, or even mustard.
What are the origins of the dill pickle pizza?
While the old debate on whether pineapple makes a suitable pizza topping is still raging on, dill pickle pizza has taken the internet by storm. As you can guess, dill pickle pizza does not originate from Italy. In fact, we owe this delicious creation to Rhino's Pizzeria in upstate New York, whose pickle pizza went viral in 2018. It took social media by storm and elevated the humble dill pickle to unexpected fame well beyond just a weird pregnancy craving.
There is no doubt that, at first, this unusual combo might get a few raised eyebrows. But, don't knock it until you try it. Topped with a cheesy, creamy white sauce and dotted with dill pickles, dill pickle pizza is delicious. It's so delicious that Pizza Hut announced last year that it was adding it to its menu in select locations. Next time you are in the mood for something a bit different, make sure to give dill pickle pizza a try. You might just discover your new favorite topping.