Dollar General Food Items That Are Completely Overpriced

When you walk into a Dollar General, the food prices aren't horrible, but a few items are absolutely overpriced. It can be easy to miss the fact that some products cost more than they should unless you do a price comparison.

The Dollar General exists for your convenience. Being smaller than the average grocery store, Dollar General helps shoppers get in and out faster. Plus, the chain with more than 20,000 U.S. locations may be closer than the nearest grocery store, especially in rural areas. The convenience factor allows it to get away with charging a little more, which is one reason some people don't buy food at Dollar General.

When we compared Dollar General food prices to the prices at other grocery stores near us, they were usually fairly similar. However, we ran across a few items that were more than just a few pennies higher at Dollar General. Some were around a dollar more or even several dollars more, but we found one item that was shockingly over $13 more. The higher prices seem to occur most often in Dollar General's frozen food section and with items sold in bulk. However, we also found some very overpriced items among the spices and coffee and in the baby section. In general, you should use your instincts. If the price seems much higher than you think it should be, it probably is. Here's a list of the items that we found to be more expensive at Dollar General than elsewhere.