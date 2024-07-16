How To Clean Cranberry Sauce Stains

Cranberry sauce is a favorite holiday side for many diners, even if it can be a divisive Turkey Day dish for others. It offers a tart, refreshing contrast to rich, savory entrees like turkey or ham. Though you may be thrilled to see it on the table, there's one place you're likely not so excited to see it — staining your clothes, tablecloths, carpets, or other fabric. While it can be quite noticeable, it's not difficult to remove as long you follow the correct process.

As with all stains, time is a critical factor. It's vital to treat cranberry sauce stains as soon as possible to prevent the color from setting into the material. Start by blotting the area to remove as much liquid as possible with a paper towel or other clean cloth. Then, make a stain-fighting cleaning mixture with ⅔ cup of rubbing alcohol and 1 teaspoon of liquid laundry or dish detergent. Adding 1 tablespoon of white vinegar — a cleaning product you probably already have in your kitchen — can also boost the cleaning power when treating upholstery.

Using a clean towel or cloth, blot the mixture onto the remaining stain. Finally, blot a third time with paper towels or a washcloth soaked in cold water to lift off whatever still remains. Be careful not to oversaturate upholstery. Additionally, clothing should be washed as soon as possible in the hottest water suitable for the material.