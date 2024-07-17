11 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Pie Crust Like A Pastry Pro

There's nothing quite like a homemade pie, but finding the time to make pastry dough from scratch isn't always an option. Not to mention that there's skill involved, so newbies to the pie making game might not want to risk messing up the pastry, especially when making dessert for an occasion. Luckily, you can upgrade store-bought pie crust, turning it from dry and flavorless into something people might mistake for homemade.

As a food writer and obsessive cook who's worked in professional kitchens, I've made plenty of pies in my time. However, I wanted to get the lowdown from people with even more experience, so I spoke to a professional pastry chef, a trained pastry chef turned food blogger, and a head chef with training in baking and pastry. This is how I learned ways to upgrade store-bought pie crust like a pastry pro — and I'm about to share them with you.

"We all start somewhere," Back 40 pastry chef Caitlin Bussard reassures us. "That said, I think once you learn a great pie dough recipe and gain the confidence to make it yourself, you'll never go back." So, stick with upgrading store-bought pie crust for now, but there are some super easy pie crust recipes you can try to get started, if you want to make your own down the line.