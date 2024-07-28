Ultimate Louisiana Salmon BLT Recipe

No list of iconic Cajun foods or New Orleans classics would be complete without the mention of shellfish dishes, including boiled crawfish and shrimp étouffée, but Louisiana's waters are also teeming with fish. This means that developer Patterson Watkins' choice of Cajun-spiced salmon for her Louisiana-inspired BLT is not only delicious but regionally appropriate, since some salmon species are native to the state. Watkins, who describes New Orleans cuisine as "out-of-this-world flavorful," loves to add Cajun flavor to her recipes, and both the seasonings and the salmon elevate this BLT way above the ordinary.

When it comes to making a superior sandwich, Watkins has a few more tricks up her sleeve. Instead of building this BLT on a base of plain old toast, she makes butter-fried bread in her skillet, explaining that this brings the sandwich "flavor, crispness, stability, and joy" and swears, "Toast never tasted so good." She doesn't stick to store-bought mayonnaise, either, but instead spreads the sandwich with homemade remoulade to add a touch of tang and a hint of heat.

While Watkins favors sweet potato chips as a side for this sandwich, any flavor of Zapp's New Orleans-style chips would also make for a perfect pairing. Fries, tater tots, onion rings, and hush puppies would work, as well, while potato salad or coleslaw could provide a cool, creamy counterpoint to the spicy sandwich.