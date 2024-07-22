Oven-Roasted Ratatouille Pasta Recipe
If you're craving a hearty, veggie-packed meal with minimal fuss, look no further than this oven-roasted ratatouille pasta, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This recipe brings together the vibrant, rustic flavors of traditional ratatouille with the comforting satisfaction of pasta. The vegetables are roasted to perfection on one sheet pan rather than being cooked using the traditional sauteing method, meaning hands-off prep that results in a wholesome final dish.
The medley of vegetables that feature in this recipe includes aromatic red onion, hearty eggplant and zucchini, and sweet yellow bell pepper. These are first coated in a mouth-watering blend of olive oil, garlic, and herbs, then roasted until tender and caramelized, with cherry tomatoes added towards the end for a burst of juiciness and acidity. While the veggies roast, you can let the pasta bubble away until wonderfully al dente, before everything is combined with a splash of pasta water.
An equally fantastic option for busy weeknights or serving up to guests on a special night in, this versatile pasta dish is sure to impress. You can also easily customize the recipe depending on what vegetables you have on hand.
Gather the ingredients for this oven-roasted ratatouille pasta
To make this veggie-packed pasta dish, you'll need a vibrant medley of chopped red onion, yellow bell pepper, zucchini, eggplant, and cherry tomatoes. For the flavorful veggie dressing, there's olive oil, minced garlic, Italian herbs, tomato paste, apple cider vinegar, red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper. For the base of the dish, grab some penne pasta, and to garnish, some fresh chopped basil. There's also the option to scatter some tangy grated Parmesan on top when serving.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Mix the veggie dressing
Mix together the olive oil, garlic, Italian herbs, tomato paste, apple cider vinegar, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
Step 3: Add the vegetables to a baking sheet
Spread the red onion, eggplant, zucchini, and yellow bell pepper out on a baking sheet.
Step 4: Toss with the dressing
Spoon over the olive oil mixture and toss to coat the vegetables.
Step 5: Roast the vegetables
Roast for 25 minutes.
Step 6: Add the tomatoes
Add the tomatoes and roast for another 10 minutes.
Step 7: Boil the pasta
Meanwhile, boil the pasta in a large saucepan of salted water according to the packet instructions. Drain and reserve three tablespoons of the pasta water.
Step 8: Mix everything in the pan
Return the drained pasta to the pan along with the reserved pasta water and add the roasted vegetables. Stir well to combine.
Step 9: Add the basil and serve
Transfer to your serving bowls of choice and scatter over the fresh basil. Top with Parmesan cheese if desired.
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons Italian herbs
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 large red onion, chopped
- 1 eggplant, chopped
- 1 zucchini, chopped
- 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
- 1 heaping cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 10 ounces penne pasta (or gluten-free pasta)
- ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
- Parmesan cheese, to serve
Could I pan-fry the vegetables in this recipe?
If you'd like to shorten the cooking time for this recipe, you can absolutely opt to pan-fry the vegetables instead. First, chop the red onion, eggplant, zucchini, and yellow pepper into bite-sized pieces, and halve the cherry tomatoes. Add half of the olive oil to a large frying pan over medium heat, and saute the onion and bell pepper until softened — for about five minutes. Then, add the garlic and saute for another minute, stirring constantly. Now, add the remaining vegetables, which should take about another 6-8 minutes to cook through.
The next additions to the pan are the Italian herbs, tomato paste, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Once these have been stirred through, remove the pan from the heat and add the apple cider vinegar. Now, your delicious veggie medley is ready to be combined with the cooked pasta, reserved pasta water, and remaining olive oil. To top everything off, scatter over that fresh basil and tangy Parmesan cheese.
Can I add meat or another protein source to this ratatouille pasta?
Adding meat or another protein source of choice to your ratatouille pasta is a fantastic way to transform it into an even more satisfying and well-rounded meal. To keep with the Mediterranean theme, try adding some sliced or crumbled Italian sausage into the mix. Cook the sausage separately in a skillet until nicely browned and cooked through, before incorporating it into the vegetable and pasta mixture. Spicy sausage would add a nice kick to the dish, too. Another great option is to add some diced or shredded chicken breast. To save on clean-up, you could even marinate the chicken with more of the herby olive oil mixture, and roast it in the oven right alongside the vegetables.
If you're looking for a vegetarian option, tofu is another brilliant choice. Press and cube firm tofu, then saute or roast it with a little of the olive oil mixture until golden and crispy. Toss it with the pasta and vegetables, and you have a nutritious, protein-packed meal. Chickpeas would make a quick and convenient plant-based add-in too, giving the dish a satisfying texture and nutty flavor. Roast them with the vegetables, or simply give them a quick saute before mixing them in.