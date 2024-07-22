Oven-Roasted Ratatouille Pasta Recipe

If you're craving a hearty, veggie-packed meal with minimal fuss, look no further than this oven-roasted ratatouille pasta, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This recipe brings together the vibrant, rustic flavors of traditional ratatouille with the comforting satisfaction of pasta. The vegetables are roasted to perfection on one sheet pan rather than being cooked using the traditional sauteing method, meaning hands-off prep that results in a wholesome final dish.

The medley of vegetables that feature in this recipe includes aromatic red onion, hearty eggplant and zucchini, and sweet yellow bell pepper. These are first coated in a mouth-watering blend of olive oil, garlic, and herbs, then roasted until tender and caramelized, with cherry tomatoes added towards the end for a burst of juiciness and acidity. While the veggies roast, you can let the pasta bubble away until wonderfully al dente, before everything is combined with a splash of pasta water.

An equally fantastic option for busy weeknights or serving up to guests on a special night in, this versatile pasta dish is sure to impress. You can also easily customize the recipe depending on what vegetables you have on hand.