The Secret Ingredient That Makes Sawmill Gravy So Delicious

Biscuits and gravy is a quintessential dish in the American South. The charming, satiating meal includes a generous helping of gravy, which offers succulence to the fluffy, flaky biscuits. One particular style of gravy that pairs exceptionally well with the leavened delights originated in the 1880s and is aptly named after where it was invented — sawmills.

Sawmill gravy is a savory sauce that traces its roots to the Appalachian Mountains, where resourceful factory cooks maximized flavor from minimal ingredients. It was a staple in logging camps, as it provided lumberjacks with plenty of fuel for their demanding workdays. Like all gravies, sawmill gravy starts with a roux of fat and starch, and it's the fat that gives the gravy its delicious flavor. Sawmill gravy is made with fat drippings left over from frying pork, typically sausage and bacon.

Drippings can be used in countless recipes, including cornbread, sautéed vegetables, and popcorn, but they are also vital in creating sawmill gravy's creamy base. Along with a roux of flour, milk, salt, pepper, and optional hunks of breakfast sausage, these renderings play a crucial role in the undeniable deliciousness of sawmill gravy, thanks to the umami taste imparted by the fatty substance.