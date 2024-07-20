11 Tricks For The Perfect Shepherd's Pie, According To Professional Chefs
We're convinced — shepherd's pie is the ultimate comfort food. Hailing from either the British Isles or Ireland (the debate concerning its true origins continues to rage on), it comes complete with a rich and savory meat filling that is checkered with fresh veggies and topped with a dreamy mashed potato topping that embodies the warmth and comfort of home. Still, as irresistible as shepherd's pie is, there are multiple ways in which you can make it better. As usual, we've got the details you need to make that happen.
We've consulted with three chefs to get the lowdown on what advice they have for achieving the best version of shepherd's pie possible. The following tips range from traditional to eccentric and include nearly everything in between. So, grab a seat and get comfy –- our experts are ready to dish up their most practical and delicious tricks for a perfect shepherd's pie.
1. Focus on high-quality meat
Believe it or not, shepherd's pie doesn't always contain ground beef. Traditionally speaking, the meat filling in shepherd's pie is made with lamb. Because of this, it can be a worthy venture to add lamb meat to your shepherd's pie instead of the classically used beef. No matter which meat you use, one thing is for certain, and that is that the meat you go with should be high-quality. We spoke with Rena Awada, head chef and owner of Healthy Fitness Meals, who agrees that the kind of meat you use can make a difference in how your shepherd's pie turns out. "I recommend you use good-quality ground lamb or beef for the best flavor. Traditionally, shepherd's pie is made with lamb, while cottage pie uses beef," she explains.
As Awada points out, the difference between shepherd's pie and cottage pie is in the filling. While both dishes tend to encompass comforting peas, carrots, and other veggies, cottage pie is the one that (technically) includes beef. With that said, many use the terms "shepherd's pie" and "cottage pie" interchangeably, with few associating a shepherd's pie specifically with the lamb filling. Even so, if using high-quality lamb meat in your next shepherd's pie interests you, there are plenty of mouthwatering recipes out there like this wine-braised lamb shepherd's pie that can provide you with the steps you need for your next culinary venture.
2. Incorporate various herbs for fresh flavor
Most recipes you'll see for a classic shepherd's pie will call for the use of herbs, and that's for good reason. According to Jessica Randhawa, head chef and owner of The Forked Spoon, herbs can work to beautifully accentuate the flavor of a shepherd's pie. "Salt and pepper are essential, but adding some fresh or dried herbs like thyme or rosemary can also bring wonderful earthy notes to the dish," Randhawa explains.
Dennis Littley, creator and owner of Ask Chef Dennis Productions, agrees but shares a particular preference for fresh herbs when it comes to shepherd's pie. "They add a beautiful depth of flavor that dried herbs just can't match," he notes. Also, bear in mind that while fresh herbs contain depth of flavor, they also aren't as strong as their dried counterparts so you may need to use a bit more to get the taste just right. This is important to note when substituting fresh herbs for dried or vice versa.
Of course, shepherd's pie comes in layers, which means there is ample opportunity to utilize any herb you like throughout the dish. Try sprinkling herbs in your shepherd's pie meat filling or take time out to discover which herbs you should be adding to mashed potatoes to make your dish taste even better. In addition to the aforementioned rosemary and thyme, sage is another great herb to consider using, as it will infuse the dish with plenty of deep and woodsy flavor.
3. Add seasoning and decadent ingredients to your potato topping
Aside from herbs, there are other ways to spruce up your potato topping when assembling a shepherd's pie. Chef Dennis Littley clues us in on the secret to achieving rich and satisfying potatoes, stating: "For the mashed potato topping, use a mix of butter and cream. This makes them extra creamy and delicious." You might also consider adding in sour cream. Fluffier mashed potatoes and a tangy sharp flavor are two reasons why people are using sour cream in mashed potatoes instead of sticking with traditional butter and cream ingredients. It's worth a try!
The key to this layer starts with using starchy potato varieties like Russets or Yukon Gold potatoes, according to chef Rena Awada. She also stresses the importance of adding traditional seasonings to your mashed potatoes. "You need to add salt, and I sometimes like to add a touch of garlic and onion powder. Some chopped chives will also work wonders," she states. And while mashed potatoes infused with savory notes of garlic, onion, and chives may sound like a bit much, the truth is that when layered against the backdrop of the meat filling and the vegetables, the seasonings will add another level of flavor and enhance the overall meal.
4. Switch up the vegetables
Onions, carrots, and peas are the traditional vegetables of choice in shepherd's pie recipes, but that doesn't mean you have to use this veggie combination every time you're in the mood for the meaty entrée. "Adding other veggies like parsnips, leeks, or even a bit of finely chopped spinach can add great texture and flavor," chef Dennis Littley explains.
Another wonderful addition to a simple shepherd's pie is corn. It might not be everyone's first pick, but corn can add a welcome sweetness along with a textural difference that can make shepherd's pie more interesting. Other unique additions include celery, rutabaga, mushrooms, and turnips. Ultimately, it's up to you to determine which vegetables you'll allow in your shepherd's pie, but try to make sure that whatever vegetables you choose complement any pre-existing flavors as well as one another to ensure a fantastic taste.
Thinking about using frozen veggies in your shepherd's pie? You totally can. Carrots and peas tend not to retain as much moisture as other frozen vegetables, which means that throwing the still-frozen veggies in your pie just before you put it in the oven won't make much of a difference. Still, if you'd rather err on the side of safety, you could always thaw your frozen vegetables first — it's really up to you.
5. Add a little Worcestershire sauce
Packing plenty of deep rich umami flavor, Worcestershire sauce proves a helpful ingredient when added to shepherd's pie. This fermented condiment typically features ingredients like distilled white vinegar, molasses, sugar, salt, onions, garlic, tamarind extract, and anchovies. And though this delicious sauce can be added to nearly any meat entrée, those containing beef will benefit most.
With this in mind, many of our experts emphasize the importance of using the condiment whenever cooking a shepherd's pie. "Adding a splash of Worcestershire sauce and a bit of tomato paste can enhance the savory depth of the filling," chef Jessica Randhawa explains. To pull this off, brown your meat in the pan, add in aromatics like garlic and onion to help intensify the flavors, and then mix in some tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce.
Of course, how much Worcestershire sauce you use will depend on the recipe. A version of Gordon Ramsay's shepherd's pie recipe recommends using two teaspoons while other recipes may only call for one. How much you choose will depend on the amount of umami flavor you want to impart to your pie. Be careful, though. While scrumptious, Worcestershire sauce may overpower the taste of your meat filling if you use too much of it.
6. Don't rush the cooking process
You might not think of shepherd's pie as a "slow cooker" style entrée, but according to the pros, longer cooking times for the filling tend to lead to better results. "Let the filling simmer on low heat to meld all the flavors together," chef Dennis Littley suggests. "This slow cooking process ensures that every bite is packed with flavor."
Then once your layers of shepherd's pie are assembled, it goes into the oven. What temperature to use and just how long it will take for your shepherd's pie to bake will depend on the recipe. Still, chef Rena Awada has provided us with a few general guidelines. "Make sure the oven is preheated before adding the pie to the oven. I recommend preheating it to around 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius)," she states. "You should bake it until the potato layer is golden brown and crispy. Depending on the oven, this will take about 20-30 minutes."
Remember also that because your shepherd's pie has such a brief amount of time in the oven, you'll want to make sure that any fresh vegetables within the pie are cooked beforehand. Sauté dense vegetables (think carrots and celery) over medium heat until tender just before browning your meat. Otherwise, you might just end up with unappetizingly crunchy veggies in your meat filling — and no one wants that.
7. Allow your shepherd's pie to rest before eating
If you're familiar with cooking entrées that have layers, you likely know that serving meals like these can sometimes be messy. That's why chefs like Dennis Littley highlight the importance of patience before digging in. "Once it's out of the oven, let your shepherd's pie rest for about 10 minutes before serving. This helps set the layers and makes it easier to slice," Littley states.
Rena Awada agrees, noting that the rest time allows the meat, juices, and potatoes to settle, so to speak. And it makes sense. Other meats, including pork and steak, require resting time as well. Yes, it'll take a while, but, according to the experts, resting your pie will make serving not only easier, but tastier, too.
While we're on the topic, we wanted to let you know that it is feasible, if not preferable, to rest your shepherd's pie even before baking. While it's certainly not required, you could easily prepare your shepherd's pie ahead of time and allow it to sit in the fridge for up to 24 hours before baking. This method helps meld flavors together, making for a tastier shepherd's pie. Just be sure that if you're not going to stow it in the fridge, you don't want to let it sit out for long at room temperature. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, unchilled meat shouldn't be left at room temperature for more than two hours.
8. Don't forget to add flavor to the meat
When making shepherd's pie, one key element to focus on is flavoring the meat. While salt and pepper may seem well enough, there are actually multiple ways to impart flavor to your meat mixture that span far beyond basic seasoning. "I always start by ensuring the base layer is rich and flavorful," chef Jessica Randhawa notes. "I brown the ground meat thoroughly to develop a deep flavor, and then I sauté onions, garlic, and carrots until they're soft and aromatic."
Remember that there are countless spices and sauces out there that will take your ground beef to the next level. Spices like paprika, beef bouillon powder, and others make for surprising additions, though you'll need to make sure the spices you choose meld well with the overall savory flavor of your dish. Lastly, don't forget about the flavor that your veggies, the Worcestershire sauce, or the tomato paste will impart. The flavors infused through these ingredients will give your shepherd's pie a distinct taste, so be sure to select them carefully.
9. Use a high-quality broth
Just as various types of ingredients add a distinct flavor to your shepherd's pie, the quality of ingredients matters as well. Because most shepherd's pie recipes call for using broth for a more flavorful meat mixture, the type you choose can work for or against you. Chef Jessica Randhawa recommends that you look for a high-quality broth to ensure depth of flavor, noting: "Allowing it to simmer with the meat and vegetables not only blends the flavors together but also creates a deliciously rich and thickened sauce that's essential for a great shepherd's pie."
Since beef is often used in the meat layer of a shepherd's pie, using beef broth makes sense. Still, it isn't the only way. Shepherd's pie may also be made with chicken or vegetable broth, though each will offer its own unique taste to your shepherd's pie. If you're new to making shepherd's pie, it might be worth it to test out each one separately to see which becomes your preference.
Lastly, don't underestimate the power of using a homemade stock or broth. While it may seem intimidating, making your own broth for savory entrées like these isn't difficult. In fact, using a leftover rotisserie chicken carcass along with veggies, lemon juice, water, and spices is a quick and easy way to come up with your own classic chicken stock that you could use the next time you're in the mood for a shepherd's pie.
10. Try adding cheese
Traditionally speaking, a simple shepherd's pie recipe would not contain cheese. Despite this fact, cheese works as a surprisingly tasty addition, with its use in shepherd's pie boasting several benefits. "Adding a bit of grated cheese on top before baking gives a nice golden crust," chef Dennis Littley explains. Chef Jessica Randhawa notes that cheese also provides a wonderful boost of flavor that melds perfectly with the savor of a traditional shepherd's pie.
If you're wondering what kind of cheeses might work best, the truth is that the sky's the limit. Thankfully, however, chef Rena Awada is armed with recommendations, both of which she claims would lend themselves perfectly to the beefy flavor profile of a shepherd's pie. Out of all of the varieties of cheese available, cheddar and Parmesan are the two she suggests. They not only add complementary flavor but work to enhance the overall appearance of the dish as well.
In need of other options? Try incorporating cream cheese into the mashed potato topping, or consider using any cheese that has a similar flavor profile to cheddar. If you're looking for cheddar cheese substitutes for cooking, Colby cheese, Gruyère, and gouda are a good start. If these still don't suit your fancy, feel free to take a walk on the wild side and experiment. It may take some trial and error before you determine which cheese lends the best flavor for you.
11. Create texture using a fork
If you're accustomed to smoothing out the mashed potato topping on your shepherd's pie, we've got a trick that might make your pie even better. Much like crimping the edges of a pie crust, you can also use a fork to add a new dynamic to your shepherd's pie. "When assembling the pie, I spread the mashed potatoes evenly over the filling and use a fork to create a bit of texture on top," chef Jessica Randhawa explains.
To start, you'll simply spoon your mashed potatoes over the shepherd's pie filling and smooth the surface with the back of a spoon, the way you normally would. Then, position your fork parallel to the potatoes and gently press the fork up and down all over the top to make tiny ridges. Once all of the mashed potatoes are covered in ridges, you can top your shepherd's pie with cheese, as our experts mentioned previously, or leave the potatoes as is. Pop your shepherd's pie in the oven and bake until it's golden brown with a crunchy topping that becomes the perfect complement to the rich and savory beef filling beneath.