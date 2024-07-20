11 Tricks For The Perfect Shepherd's Pie, According To Professional Chefs

Most recipes you'll see for a classic shepherd's pie will call for the use of herbs, and that's for good reason. According to Jessica Randhawa, head chef and owner of The Forked Spoon, herbs can work to beautifully accentuate the flavor of a shepherd's pie. "Salt and pepper are essential, but adding some fresh or dried herbs like thyme or rosemary can also bring wonderful earthy notes to the dish," Randhawa explains.

Dennis Littley, creator and owner of Ask Chef Dennis Productions, agrees but shares a particular preference for fresh herbs when it comes to shepherd's pie. "They add a beautiful depth of flavor that dried herbs just can't match," he notes. Also, bear in mind that while fresh herbs contain depth of flavor, they also aren't as strong as their dried counterparts so you may need to use a bit more to get the taste just right. This is important to note when substituting fresh herbs for dried or vice versa.

Of course, shepherd's pie comes in layers, which means there is ample opportunity to utilize any herb you like throughout the dish. Try sprinkling herbs in your shepherd's pie meat filling or take time out to discover which herbs you should be adding to mashed potatoes to make your dish taste even better. In addition to the aforementioned rosemary and thyme, sage is another great herb to consider using, as it will infuse the dish with plenty of deep and woodsy flavor.