Where To Eat The Best Chicago-Style Hot Dogs In America

When it comes to regional hot dogs, many people place the Chicago-style hot dog firmly at the top of the list. As any fan knows, an authentic Chicago dog should have very specific ingredients. These include a poppy seed bun, an all-beef hot dog, relish, onions, tomatoes, mustard, a pickle, sport peppers, and celery salt. Purists will tell you that it needs at least some of those elements — and definitely no ketchup — to truly be called a Chicago-style hot dog.

Obviously, the best place to get a Chicago-style dog is in Chicago. After all, hot dogs are ubiquitous in the Windy City and one of those classic Chicago foods everyone should try before they die. You might not have to jump on a plane to get one though. Chicago dogs are so beloved that you can find them in restaurants, bars, and hot dog stands across the country. But which spots offer up the tastiest, most authentic versions?

We scoured through countless customer reviews to uncover the spots that offer the absolute best Chicago dogs in the nation. According to foodies, these spots stay true to the classic components of the dish and don't waver when it comes to quality and taste. And no, you won't find any ketchup on these dogs!