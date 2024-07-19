3 Best Canned Spaghetti Sauces And 5 To Avoid

The prospect of snapping the lid off a can of spaghetti sauce sounds like a home cook's dream come true, and they come with many benefits. Cracking open a can waiting in the pantry is a whole lot easier than cooking up your own pot, especially when what's waiting under the lid is wholesome and flavorful. It's also a sturdier option for stashing in the cabinet or hauling on the road for travel-based dining than sauce sold in glass jars — an overlooked benefit that perhaps only comes to mind once you've dropped a jar on your tile floor. Finally, with many canned sauces priced below the two-dollar mark, it's a more cost effective choice for shoppers trying to keep their grocery spending under control.

Grabbing the best canned spaghetti sauce on the shelf can be a tricky feat, considering your inability to view the contents — visibility points go to jarred sauce for sure. Nothing will ever live up to homemade spaghetti sauce, of course, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice wholesome ingredients or fantastic flavor in service of simplicity. To help you figure out what you're getting when you go canned, we picked up a selection of canned sauces for your home cooking needs and did a rundown on the quality of the ingredients in each. There's more on our methodology at the end, but for now here are the cans worth inviting to dinner and the ones that should be off the guest list.