11 Ways To Upgrade Your Fast Food Order

There's nothing quite like stopping into your favorite fast food restaurant and ordering your go-to off of the menu after craving it all week. What most people love about fast food chains is the consistency between them all. No matter the location, your McDonald's single cheeseburger is always going to taste the same. The consistency makes going to these places feel like a comfort, and although fast food isn't the healthiest option, there's something to be said about eating food that feels like home.

Now, there are so many ways to branch out and upgrade your fast food order to make it taste even better, to make it more filling, or to create an interesting combination. There's even an entire section of TikTok dedicated to doing so (just search "fast food combinations"), and once you get down the rabbit hole of these videos, there is no turning back.

I've combed through these TikToks, asked frequent customers of different chains, and included my own favorite concoctions into the mix. At Mashed, we love that you don't have to just stick to what's listed on the menu. From orders that can save you money to amazing combinations that you didn't think would go well together, the possibilities are endless. Any prices listed are based on the New York City region, and are accurate to when the article was written. Good luck reading this article without ending up at your favorite chain immediately after, drooling to try one of these upgrades.