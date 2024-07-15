The Refreshingly Low Deal On Milk Found At A Costco

Buying a 2-gallon carton of milk may not be your best bet if, unlike the Redditor who posted about Costco's prices, you don't have a house full of kids drinking the stuff. Whole milk, once it's opened, may start to go bad in as little as four days, so you'd need to use up 2 quarts a day in order to make the most of your bargain buy. Even if you don't open the milk right away, it still won't last more than a week. Similarly, 2% and 1% milk will last about the same amount of time, although unopened nonfat and lactose-free milk can last for up to 10 days.

If you do succumb to the lure of a bargain buy and find that your milk's expiration date is rapidly approaching, you'll be glad to know that yes, you can put milk in the freezer. Even if its texture once thawed is such that you don't want to drink it plain, it should be fine for adding to shakes and smoothies and will definitely be okay for cooking. Yet another thing you can do with milk, even if it's a bit sour, is using it to make from-scratch ricotta cheese or the Indian cheese known as paneer. Either would be a fun, easy kitchen project, and you can then use the cheeses in an easy lasagna recipe or a palak paneer recipe.