Pasta Sauces That Are Made With The Lowest Quality Ingredients

When it comes to convenience foods, pasta is a delicious, filling, and cost-effective meal for families of all sizes. However, making homemade pasta sauce can be a labor of love (not to mention time and money), making jarred pasta sauces a stand out pantry staple in many households. With a jar of sauce and a bag of pasta on hand, all you need is some added veggies or protein to make a complete, quick, and easy meal for busy weeknights.

However, convenience oflten comes at a cost, either through taste or the quality of ingredients used to make the product. As it turns out, not all jarred sauces are created equal. While some boast rich, authentic flavors and are made with high-quality ingredients, others fall short, relying on cheaper, less nutritious components that may compromise both the taste of the sauce and its health benefits.

To clear up any confusion you may encounter when searching the pasta sauce aisle, we've compiled a list of brands of sauces made with the lowest quality ingredients. By highlighting the common culprits that can turn a promising sauce into a disappointing meal and understanding what to watch out for when it comes to ingredients, you can make better choices for both your palate and your health.