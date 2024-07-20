The Best Type Of Vegetable Peeler For Gourds

If the thought of peeling a gourd has honestly never occurred to you — if you didn't even believe it was possible — then you're probably thinking of the kind of decorative dried gourds that start appearing in the stores in fall. Dried gourds can also be turned into ocarinas, while certain tribes in Papua, New Guinea have even adapted them for use as a traditional garment. One thing you cannot do with dried gourds, though, is eat them, nor can they be peeled. A more informal use of the term "gourd" is as a synonym for various types of hard-shelled winter squashes, however, while sometimes the term is even applied to any type of squash. For squash-peeling purposes, the best peeler to use is a Y-shaped one.

A Y-shaped peeler, as opposed to the standard straight kind, has a horizontal blade in place of the vertical one. The blade stretches between the two arms of the "Y" so it does not block the view of the vegetable you're peeling, which allows you to better navigate all of its lumps and bumps (something gourds are very prone to). As one Amazon reviewer describes the Y-shaped Kuhn Rikon original Swiss peeler, it "does that trick quick and smoothly, even on veggies with weird skins like pumpkins and gourds." While the polka-dot patterned peeler they reviewed is no longer available, Amazon still sells plenty of solid-color Kuhn Rikon Swiss peelers for as little as $5, while numerous other kitchen supply brands offer similar tools.