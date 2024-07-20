The Ingredient That Gives Fried Food At Buffalo Wild Wings A Distinctive Flavor

When it comes to the classic combo of Buffalo wings, beer, and sports on a big screen, Buffalo Wild Wings does it better than most. Fondly nicknamed B-Dubs, the chain is known for its traditional and boneless wings and choice of more than 20 signature sauces and dry rubs, ranging from Lemon Pepper to Asian Zing and Jammin' Jalapeno. The menu also features a plethora of finger-licking fried foods such as the signature Dirty Dubs Tots, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Onion Rings, Fried Pickles, and more. However, there's a surprising ingredient that gives all of the restaurant's fried food its unique flavor. According to the chain's Allergen & Preparation Guide, everything from the wings (yes, even the cauliflower wings) to the mozzarella sticks and nacho chips is deep-fried in beef shortening.

While this means vegetarians and vegans should probably avoid Buffalo Wild Wings, beef shortening has its benefits. It has a high smoke point, so it's excellent for frying, and it's shelf-stable if you store it properly. It also produces that nostalgic flavor from the heyday of some of America's favorite fast-food chains, which were known to use beef fat for frying back in the day. For example, before McDonald's switched up its recipe in 1990, its famous french fries were cooked in beef tallow for many years.