15 Grocery Store Items Chefs Always Avoid

Great bread is transformative. Ripping into a pillowy focaccia or dipping pieces of sourdough into balsamic vinegar and olive oil. But the fact is, most grocery store bread just isn't good. It's usually made weeks before you buy it, so it's packed full of preservatives. It lacks taste and texture. Frankly, it's just sad.

"I'd always rather make the trip to a real bakery for nice breads," says Chef Joe Cash, owner and founding chef of Scoundrel. "Although some of the grocery store versions have gotten better it just doesn't compare to the quality and detail you find from a focused artisanal baker."

Claudia Sidoti — chef and co-owner of Mill and Main in Kerhonkson, NY — agrees with Cash. "I think fresh bread is typically better at a specialty bakery — it's fresh and almost always worth the extra effort." We're not saying that you should never buy grocery store bread. For most people, always buying fresh bread from a local artisanal bakery isn't always practical. However, you should still hit one up once in a while. You won't believe the difference. Before you know it, you'll have a favorite type of sourdough bread and nothing else will do.