Everything Bagel Salmon Bowl With Sriracha Cream Cheese Recipe
Do you love salmon but are tired of preparing it in the same old ways? This everything bagel salmon bowl by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is sure to inject some new flavors and textures into your dinner routine. Combining the savory, crunchy goodness of everything bagel seasoning with the flaky richness of baked salmon, this dish is a flavorful medley of delicious, colorful, and wholesome ingredients.
First, we season the salmon fillets generously with the everything bagel seasoning before baking them until tender. Once the salmon is resting on a bed of fluffy, soy and sesame infused rice, we can add the veggie toppings. Here, we opt for a vibrant array of fresh cherry tomatoes, crisp cucumber, creamy avocado, and tangy red onion. And to top everything off, a dollop of homemade sriracha cream cheese adds a creamy, spicy kick, and ties all the components of the dish together beautifully.
This recipe is easy to make, ready in less than half an hour, and packed with goodness. It's perfect for a quick weeknight dinner, and you can enjoy any leftovers for lunch the next day too.
Gather the ingredients for this everything bagel salmon bowl with sriracha cream cheese
For the base of this bowl, grab some white basmati rice, and to season it, soy sauce and sesame oil. To coat the salmon fillets, you'll need olive oil, salt, pepper, and everything bagel seasoning, which includes ingredients like sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and dried garlic. For the veggie toppings, slice up some cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and avocado. Then, to make the sriracha cream cheese, it's simple case of stirring together cream cheese, sriracha, and honey. You can also serve the bowls up with some fresh lemon wedges for a citrusy final touch.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prep the salmon
Place the salmon on a lined baking sheet. Rub with the olive oil and some salt and black pepper to taste.
Step 3: Add the seasoning
Sprinkle over the everything bagel seasoning.
Step 4: Bake
Bake the salmon for 15 minutes, or until cooked through.
Step 5: Cook the rice
Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the rice as per the package instructions.
Step 6: Season the rice
Stir the soy sauce and sesame oil through the cooked rice.
Step 7: Make the sriracha cream cheese
In a small bowl, mix together the cream cheese, sriracha, and honey.
Step 8: Add rice to bowls
Divide the rice between 2 bowls.
Step 9: Top with salmon
Place the baked salmon on top of each bed of rice.
Step 10: Add the salad
Add the sliced tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, and red onion.
Step 11: Add the sriracha cream cheese
Dollop some sriracha cream cheese into each bowl.
Step 12: Serve
Serve with some lemon wedges on the side, if desired.
- 2 salmon fillets
- 1 ½ teaspoons olive oil
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning
- ¾ cup basmati rice
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- ¼ cup cream cheese
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- 1 teaspoon honey
- ¾ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- ¾ cup diced cucumber
- ¼ red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 avocado, sliced
- Lemon wedges, to serve
What other veggies could I add to this everything bagel salmon bowl?
One fantastic thing about this recipe is its versatility. Don't have these exact veggies on hand? No problem! You can easily tailor this dish to your taste or what you have in the fridge by incorporating some different vegetables.
For a pop of color and sweetness, trying adding some sliced bell peppers to the bowl. Red, yellow, or orange peppers would all look and taste great. An equally great option is shredded carrot, which will bring a lovely crunch and sweetness to the recipe, or, for a peppery kick, toss in some thinly sliced radishes.
To give your salmon bowl an extra boost of greens, add in kale, spinach, or arugula. Snap peas are another brilliant option, keeping things fresh and crunchy, while steamed edamame beans can amp up the protein content of the dish whilst bringing their distinct sweet and nutty flavor.
If you'd prefer to serve up some warm veggies with your salmon bowl, try roasting some broccoli, cauliflower, butternut squash, or sweet potatoes. These would all pair fantastically with the other rich and savory flavors in the bowl.
Can I use a protein other than salmon in this bowl?
While the star of this delicious bowlful is the perfectly cooked everything bagel-coated salmon, the recipe is also very much open to adaptation. If you're not in the mood for salmon but love the sound of the other flavors in this bowl, you can easily substitute the fish with other protein sources.
Firstly, grilled or baked chicken breast would make a great substitute. Season it with the everything bagel seasoning, just as you would with the salmon, and cook until it's tender and juicy. Sliced steak could also work well. If you're a seafood lover but want a change from salmon, shrimp is another great choice. Toss shrimp in olive oil and everything bagel seasoning, then saute or grill until pink all the way through.
For a vegetarian option, you could try making an everything bagel tofu bowl. Make sure to press the tofu to remove excess moisture, then coat it in olive oil and everything bagel seasoning. Bake or pan-fry until nice and crispy on the outside. You could even transform this into a breakfast or brunch bowl, by swapping out the salmon for some poached or fried eggs and simply scattering them with the bagel seasoning.