Everything Bagel Salmon Bowl with Sriracha Cream Cheese Recipe

Do you love salmon but are tired of preparing it in the same old ways? This everything bagel salmon bowl by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is sure to inject some new flavors and textures into your dinner routine. Combining the savory, crunchy goodness of everything bagel seasoning with the flaky richness of baked salmon, this dish is a flavorful medley of delicious, colorful, and wholesome ingredients.

First, we season the salmon fillets generously with the everything bagel seasoning before baking them until tender. Once the salmon is resting on a bed of fluffy, soy and sesame infused rice, we can add the veggie toppings. Here, we opt for a vibrant array of fresh cherry tomatoes, crisp cucumber, creamy avocado, and tangy red onion. And to top everything off, a dollop of homemade sriracha cream cheese adds a creamy, spicy kick, and ties all the components of the dish together beautifully.

This recipe is easy to make, ready in less than half an hour, and packed with goodness. It's perfect for a quick weeknight dinner, and you can enjoy any leftovers for lunch the next day too.