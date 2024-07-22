Signs Crumbl Cookies Won't Be Around Much Longer

If you spent any time on TikTok in early 2021, then you've probably seen enough Crumbl Cookies taste tests to last a lifetime. The Utah-based cookie company was inescapable at one point, with social media users flocking to try out its super-sized, super-sugary baked goods for themselves. As the online hype grew, so did Crumbl's offline presence. In August 2020, the chain boasted a respectable 100 locations across the U.S. By the end of 2022, it was dubbed the fourth-fastest growing food chain in the entire country. Fast forward another two years, and as of July 2024, this number has exploded to 1,038 stores, with Crumbl now a sickly sweet staple in all 50 states, plus Canada.

But it's not all sunshine, rainbows, and funfetti sprinkles. Crumbl has always been divisive. For every ardent lover of its Cake Batter cookie, you'll find someone who thinks their Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip is overpriced, bland, or just outright bad. This is par the course for any popular food brand, but Crumbl does seem to be more polarizing than most, with The New York Times even declaring that the amount of debate is what makes them so legendary.

However, lately it feels like we've spotted more red flags than green for Crumbl Cookies. From soaring prices to closures and layoffs, here are some of the signs that lead us to suspect that Crumbl Cookies is on the decline — and may even disappear for good.