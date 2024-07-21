How Much Booze Is Too Much In Homemade Ice Cream?

Boozy ice cream has been around quite a while – Haagen-Dazs ice cream has featured rum raisin since the '80s, while the same flavor became popular in the Caribbean in the '30s. In 2019, Haagen-Dazs once again took the vanguard in booze infusions by creating a "Spirits" line flavored with bourbon, Irish cream, Amaretto, and stout in addition to rum. Still, premium ice cream doesn't come cheap, so in order to save money and choose your own flavors, you might be considering making your own boozy concoctions. Before you get started, the all-important question is, how much alcohol can you add before it's too much? For an answer, Mashed consulted with Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of alcoholic frozen dessert company Tipsy Scoop.

Tavss says the company's cookbook ("Tipsy Scoop™ Latest and Greatest Recipes") has ice cream and sorbet recipes containing up to 5% alcohol by volume. As she explains, this is the "sweet spot" that will allow you to create what she describes as "ice creams that have that true ice cream consistency we know and love, but also contain alcohol that you can actually taste in the end product." As to how you can achieve this in a sorbet, you can use a cup of alcohol per three cups of fruit and anywhere from half a cup to two cups of simple syrup. For ice cream, however, you may need to reduce the amount to just half a cup of booze for every three cups of ice cream.