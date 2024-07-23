13 Types Of Canned Tomatoes And How To Use Them, According To The Pros

Whole plum tomatoes are commonly found in grocery stores, but many people aren't sure what they're used for or what to do with them. You might wonder when you're going to need whole tomatoes in a dish. The thing is, they're usually not used whole and are more versatile than you might imagine. You can crush or mash them, as needed, and they break down during cooking.

"Whole peeled tomatoes serve as a wonderful starting point for your journey with canned tomatoes," says chef Mike Friedman, owner of Washington D.C. eateries The Red Hen, All-Purpose, Aventino, AP Pizza Shop, and Fossette Focacceria. "The tomatoes can be puréed to a sauce or hand-crushed for a more artisanal texture." I always use whole tomatoes as a go-to for pizza and pasta sauces, as the tomatoes tend to be of a better quality overall and I can control the texture better. Chef Troy Guard of TAG Restaurant Group agrees that they're a versatile choice and "great for chunky pasta sauces, hearty soups, stews, or tomato bisque."

But, these aren't the only ways to use them. "You can also remove the whole peeled tomatoes to roast for a deeper, more caramelized flavor profile," Friedman suggests. "The tomato juice can be strained and reduced to a tomato paste or reserved for your next Bloody Mary party," he adds. For many, whole canned tomatoes are just superior to other varieties.