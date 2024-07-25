Celebrity Chefs That Have Cooked (And Will Cook) At The Olympic Games

French cooking has been at the pinnacle of haute cuisine for centuries — and the 2024 Olympic organizers have set out to prove why. With the help of some of France's most respected chefs, the Parisian Olympic Village will serve the most sophisticated and sustainable menu the Games have ever seen, but it's not the first time a celebrity chef has cooked at the Olympic Games.

Some of the celeb chefs on this list might not be familiar to you, but like many of the athletes that compete in the Olympics, these chefs represent the top of their field. A few entered the Olympic kitchen before hitting the big time, while others brought a more experienced vision to the table. In recent years, celebrity chefs have used the Olympics as a way to spread awareness about the socioeconomic and environmental impacts of food. This shift really gained ground when a world-class chef at 2016's Rio Games sought to fix an unignorable problem (more on that later).

The Olympic Games were forged on athletes' talent, fearlessness, and tremendous drive. World-class chefdom is approached in much the same way. Let's take a closer look at the experiences of celebrity chefs who have stepped into the Olympic kitchen in the past, and those who are set to make a stunning Olympic Games debut in summer 2024.