Cheesy Summer Squash Casserole Recipe

Combining the fresh flavor of summer squash with a rich creamy cheese sauce, this vegetarian casserole makes a delicious and comforting meal. To provide a satisfying texture contrast, recipe developer Annabelle Randles has added some rice, which soaks up the cream sauce but retains enough integrity to keep the mixture from becoming too homogenous. Woodsy thyme adds a herbaceous note to the mild sweetness of the squash, and lemon zest and juice give the dish a welcome tart brightness. The mixture is topped with a crunchy Ritz cracker topping, which combines with the cheese to bake into a trademark gratin crispy surface. This rich combination is perfect for a hearty summer meal and is ideal to use up a glut of summer squash from your garden as well as leftover rice or other grains.

This versatile dish can be served as a vegetarian main course with a crunchy salad or as a side dish alongside grilled meat or fish. It can be prepared in advance and kept covered and refrigerated for up to a day — just wait to add the Ritz crackers till right before you bake. When you are ready to bake it, add the crackers and bake as directed. Make sure you leave the casserole to sit for 3 to 5 minutes before serving, as it will help the texture to firm up slightly.