Why You Shouldn't Pour Booze Directly Onto Ice Cream

While ice cream is certainly delicious all on its own, there are many ice cream-based creations that take the frozen treat to a whole new level. For example, you might be familiar with what an affogato is (for those who haven't encountered the caffeinated treat, it's basically a scoop of ice cream or gelato with an espresso shot poured atop it) and how refreshing it can be. And, of course, there was the invention of the ice cream float in 1874, a classic combination of fountain soda and ice cream. Given that there's a precedent for treats that combine liquids and ice cream, it seems like adding a shot of alcohol to your frosty treat wouldn't be that outlandish, right? Well, according to Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of Tipsy Scoop, a brand that crafts liquor-infused ice creams, that might not be the best move for simple taste reasons.

"In our opinion, pouring alcohol directly on ice cream does not make for an easy blend," says Tavss. "The alcohol separates and you do not get consistent bites — some super boozy, some not so much!" Now, we're not saying you can't craft your own boozy ice cream concoctions. For best results, you just need to make a bit more effort than pouring a shot directly onto a bowl of ice cream.