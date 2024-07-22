Why You Shouldn't Pour Booze Directly Onto Ice Cream
While ice cream is certainly delicious all on its own, there are many ice cream-based creations that take the frozen treat to a whole new level. For example, you might be familiar with what an affogato is (for those who haven't encountered the caffeinated treat, it's basically a scoop of ice cream or gelato with an espresso shot poured atop it) and how refreshing it can be. And, of course, there was the invention of the ice cream float in 1874, a classic combination of fountain soda and ice cream. Given that there's a precedent for treats that combine liquids and ice cream, it seems like adding a shot of alcohol to your frosty treat wouldn't be that outlandish, right? Well, according to Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of Tipsy Scoop, a brand that crafts liquor-infused ice creams, that might not be the best move for simple taste reasons.
"In our opinion, pouring alcohol directly on ice cream does not make for an easy blend," says Tavss. "The alcohol separates and you do not get consistent bites — some super boozy, some not so much!" Now, we're not saying you can't craft your own boozy ice cream concoctions. For best results, you just need to make a bit more effort than pouring a shot directly onto a bowl of ice cream.
Incorporate booze the right way
Tipsy Scoop's Melissa Tavss favors a spiked hot fudge crafted with bourbon, evaporated milk, butter, and milk chocolate as a fun way to level up a bowl of ice cream. "The alcohol burns off here during the fudge-making process, so the end product does not contain alcohol," she explains, although you'll still get some of the bourbon's flavor notes. You could apply the same approach to any kind of sauce you'd typically drizzle over ice cream — a caramel sauce might pair nicely with something like dark rum or whiskey, while a berry-based sauce could work with vodka or something floral like St-Germain elderflower liqueur.
If you're looking to incorporate the alcohol a little more consistently throughout your frosty treat and you want the alcohol content to remain (perhaps you're crafting some simple summer cocktails for a hot day), there's another option. You could try creating a spiked ice cream float. This allows you to get all the same flavors without having to make any cooked components, such as a sauce. Or, if the beloved-by-Italians affogato captured your heart but you're looking to craft a chilled version that incorporates both booze and caffeine, you could try something like an Irish affogato, which features Irish cream and whiskey alongside cold brew coffee and ice cream. Since the alcohol is mixed with the other liquid components, you won't run the risk of scooping up a spoonful of straight spirits with barely a whisper of ice cream.