How To Make The Viral 2-Ingredient Fluffy Coke
There's nothing like a crispy Coca-Cola. No, not in the deep-fried kind of way (though the iconic soda has, in fact, been deep-fried before). Rather, the term "crispy" is used on TikTok to describe a Coke that is cold, carbonated, and crackling to perfection. The sensation of drinking one is unmatched, even inspiring several people to profess their love for them on social media. Therefore, it may be a bit of a surprise to hear that the latest trend in Coca-Cola consumption is a treat known as Fluffy Coke. Huh?
While seemingly the exact opposite of a crispy Coke, the Fluffy Coke comes from an entirely different realm of the beverage world. Like the dirty sodas that Olivia Rodrigo brought national attention to in 2021, the viral drink made popular in July 2024 by TikTok user @not.eg and her grandmother, Memama, combines a carbonated cola with a sweet and creamy element. However, unlike Utah's beloved mocktails – which can include a mixture of soda, juice, cream, flavored syrups, and even fruit or fruit purées — the latest trend in sip-able concoctions only calls for two ingredients: Coke and Marshmallow Fluff.
Okay, technically, the recipe is three ingredients if you count ice, but that optional addition doesn't take away from the ease of making a Fluffy Coke for yourself. All you need to do is coat the inside of a cup with a layer of Fluff. Then, when the entire surface is covered, fill the cup with the crispiest Coke you've got (and maybe some ice), then sip away.
Why the type of marshmallow matters in Fluffy Coke
So, what does the Marshmallow Fluff do to a crispy Coca-Cola? As TikToker @not.eg and Memama found, the sticky spread gives the bubbly bevo a foamy, slightly creamy texture that renders it somewhat similar to an ice cream float. Meanwhile, in terms of flavor, some other TikTok creators have found that a Fluffy Coke doesn't initially taste too far off from the soda in its traditional form; however, this may be due to their use of a marshmallow creme instead of the actual Marshmallow Fluff-brand spread used by those like @not.eg and Memama.
Though seemingly identical products, marshmallow creme is typically made with cream of tartar and xanthan gum. As Jon Durkee, president of Marshmallow Fluff's parent company (Durkee Mower Inc.) explained to Mashed, these ingredients — which are absent in Marshmallow Fluff — can make it difficult for marshmallow creme to dissolve quickly into the soda. Still, several people have successfully made a Fluffy Coke with marshmallow creme by allowing the drink to sit for a few minutes before diving in to give the soda time to become infused with marshmallow-y flavor. Notably, @not.eg also suggests scraping some of the spread off of the side of the cup with a straw and swirling the concoction a few times before taking a sip.
Coca-Cola isn't the only drink that can benefit from a Marshmallow Fluff-coated cup. This trend is suitable for just about any type of pop, including Dr. Pepper, orange soda, and other Coke flavors (which we've ranked).