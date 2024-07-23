How To Make The Viral 2-Ingredient Fluffy Coke

There's nothing like a crispy Coca-Cola. No, not in the deep-fried kind of way (though the iconic soda has, in fact, been deep-fried before). Rather, the term "crispy" is used on TikTok to describe a Coke that is cold, carbonated, and crackling to perfection. The sensation of drinking one is unmatched, even inspiring several people to profess their love for them on social media. Therefore, it may be a bit of a surprise to hear that the latest trend in Coca-Cola consumption is a treat known as Fluffy Coke. Huh?

While seemingly the exact opposite of a crispy Coke, the Fluffy Coke comes from an entirely different realm of the beverage world. Like the dirty sodas that Olivia Rodrigo brought national attention to in 2021, the viral drink made popular in July 2024 by TikTok user @not.eg and her grandmother, Memama, combines a carbonated cola with a sweet and creamy element. However, unlike Utah's beloved mocktails – which can include a mixture of soda, juice, cream, flavored syrups, and even fruit or fruit purées — the latest trend in sip-able concoctions only calls for two ingredients: Coke and Marshmallow Fluff.

Okay, technically, the recipe is three ingredients if you count ice, but that optional addition doesn't take away from the ease of making a Fluffy Coke for yourself. All you need to do is coat the inside of a cup with a layer of Fluff. Then, when the entire surface is covered, fill the cup with the crispiest Coke you've got (and maybe some ice), then sip away.