Chocolate and peanut butter make for an irresistible treat, but Ohioans will tell you its best version is the buckeye. According to Renee Casteel Cook, author of "Ohio Buckeye Candy: A Sweet History," a tall man named Colonel Ebenezer Sproat opened the first court in Marietta, Ohio, in 1788; because of his height, Native Americans called him "Hetuck," or "the eye of the buck." As nicknames are wont to do, this grew and changed, and by the 1830s, "Buckeye" was a common term for settlers in the Northwest Territory. Six species of buckeye trees are native to the Eastern United States, including the Ohio Buckeye, which is known for its beautiful blossoms and its small, mildly poisonous nuts that are believed to bring good luck.

The legislature voted in the official state tree in 1953, and The Ohio State University adopted the name "Buckeyes" around the same time (after a 20-year soft launch, according to the OSU Lantern). It added a mascot, Brutus the Buckeye, about 15 years later. Journalist Gail Tabor was making her mother's chocolate peanut butter ball recipe when she noticed how much the candy looked like the poisonous nut. She made a batch for her football-loving husband and friends, if they'd swear to keep the recipe a secret — but an acquaintance boldly published the recipe under her own name in The Ohio State Alumni Magazine in 1973. Tabor reclaimed her popular recipe for Buckeye Balls 10 years later, publishing it in Arizona Republic in 1983.