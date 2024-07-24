A Dash Of Curry Powder Will Transform Your Ice Cream

When you consider the best ways to cook with curry powder, adding it to ice cream might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But with all the strange ice cream flavors worth a try out there, curry powder is an ingredient that can elevate your dessert game — hear us out.

Curry powder is a spice blend named by the British at the end of the 18th century, and they used it to recreate dishes they'd come to love during their time in India. Indian-style curry powder typically includes spices like chili powder, cinnamon, cardamom, cumin, fenugreek, and more for an earthy combination of flavors. Other versions of Asian curry powder can include lighter, citrusy ingredients like ginger, lemongrass, and basil.

Curry powder's complex flavor profile can add depth to ice cream's sweetness. For example, cinnamon is a classic pairing with vanilla ice cream, and chili powder offers a bit of heat and a spicy kick you normally wouldn't expect from the sweet, creamy dessert. Thai curry powder's aromatics, like lemongrass and ginger, can give ice cream a bright, citrusy finish with an herbal pop. But the key to the combination is balance. You don't want the spices to overpower your ice cream, so finding the right harmony for all the different flavors to shine together is essential.