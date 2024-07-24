A Dash Of Curry Powder Will Transform Your Ice Cream
When you consider the best ways to cook with curry powder, adding it to ice cream might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But with all the strange ice cream flavors worth a try out there, curry powder is an ingredient that can elevate your dessert game — hear us out.
Curry powder is a spice blend named by the British at the end of the 18th century, and they used it to recreate dishes they'd come to love during their time in India. Indian-style curry powder typically includes spices like chili powder, cinnamon, cardamom, cumin, fenugreek, and more for an earthy combination of flavors. Other versions of Asian curry powder can include lighter, citrusy ingredients like ginger, lemongrass, and basil.
Curry powder's complex flavor profile can add depth to ice cream's sweetness. For example, cinnamon is a classic pairing with vanilla ice cream, and chili powder offers a bit of heat and a spicy kick you normally wouldn't expect from the sweet, creamy dessert. Thai curry powder's aromatics, like lemongrass and ginger, can give ice cream a bright, citrusy finish with an herbal pop. But the key to the combination is balance. You don't want the spices to overpower your ice cream, so finding the right harmony for all the different flavors to shine together is essential.
How to transform your ice cream with curry powder
If you're new to the curried ice cream scene, you might want to start with something basic like a vanilla ice cream recipe. It's easy to infuse the curry flavor into the base — just add the curry powder to your milk or cream base while gently heating. From there, follow the rest of your ice cream recipe for an unexpected finish that adds complexity to vanilla's floral notes. Once you've got the hang of it, get creative with delish curry combinations using flavors like coconut, mint, or even peanut butter ice cream. Try using Asian- and Caribbean-style curry powder blends to experiment with different flavor pairings.
If you don't want to make your own ice cream from scratch, there's nothing stopping you from sprinkling a little curry powder on top of your favorite pint. Just be mindful of the intensity of the curry powder while sprinkling away — a little goes a long way, and you don't want a mouthful of powder. Another subtle way to infuse your dessert with curry flavor is to add some curry powder to homemade whipped cream. A dollop on top of your scoop will give your frozen treat a creamy hint of curry separate from the ice cream's base flavor. Curry powder and ice cream might sound like an unconventional match, but why not try it and spice things up?