Why Tajín Is The Perfect Ingredient For Bringing Life To Your Fruit Salad

Fruit salad is a great way to make use of fresh produce when it's in season and tasting its best. However, if the fruit salads you've been whipping up seem a little lackluster, there's one perfect ingredient you may want to try: Tajín. And trust us, if you don't have a jar of the beloved spice mix in your collection yet, you should consider changing that.

So, what exactly is Tajín seasoning? It's the brand name of a blend that incorporates chili peppers, salt, and dehydrated lime juice. Rather than a one-note addition like cayenne or chipotle, Tajín uses for its spice element a blend of chiles de árbol, guajillo, and pasilla peppers, creating heat that has some depth. Invented in 1985, Tajín is now available in over 30 countries and has been on shelves in the U.S. since 1993, so it's not hard to find.

It seems simple, but the combination of spicy, salty, and citrusy works wonders. There's a reason this mix is particularly irresistible, elevating even the most exemplary of fruit salads. Sweetness helps soothe the effect that the capsaicin in spicy foods has on your taste buds. Plus, both salt and citrus are fantastic at enhancing the flavors already in a dish, so your fruit will just taste even juicier and more delicious. Salt is actually another unexpected ingredient that works beautifully in a fruit salad, but since Tajín includes salt, you don't need to worry about adding any extra.