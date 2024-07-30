12 Ways To Prevent Apples From Turning Brown

We're starting off with an incredibly simple, yet highly effective way to prevent apple slices from browning. For this one, all you need to do is pop the apples into a bowl of water, and watch how they remain pale and crisp, with no signs of discoloration.

This method works by reducing the apple's exposure to oxygen, which is the main cause of browning. When apples are submerged in water, the water acts as a barrier and prevents oxygen from reaching the fruit's surface, which slows down the reaction responsible for the discoloration.

To use this method, place your freshly cut apple slices into a bowl and fill it with enough cold water to cover them completely. You'll need to ensure that the apples are fully submerged, which can be tricky since they tend to float. A handy trick to keep them under the water is placing a piece of kitchen towel on top, which will get heavier as it soaks up water, and push the apple slices downwards.

This technique is especially useful if you're preparing a large quantity of apples for a recipe, such as for an apple pie or tart. As you work through the batch, just toss the slices into the bowl of water, keeping them there until you're ready to use them. This method is more effective in the short term, best used for apples that you plan to eat or cook within four to six hours.