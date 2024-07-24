Stuff French Toast With Ube Jam For A Vibrant Breakfast

While French toast with a drizzle of syrup or a sprinkle of powdered sugar is a tasty breakfast on its own, you can level up its flavor and appearance by stuffing it with an interesting filling — and we're here to put our vote in for ube jam. Ube is a kind of yam that's particularly popular in the Philippines. Known for its purple hue, it's transformed into a jam called ube halaya when boiled and combined with sugar, butter, and some type of milk. Some recipes call for condensed milk and others for coconut milk. While fillings like berry jam and cream cheese are delicious, opting for something a little more unique is guaranteed to wow whoever is joining you for breakfast.

The first thing that likely catches your eye when looking at this condiment is the vibrant purple color, which really pops against the backdrop of something like French toast (or a variety of other baked goods, such as ube jam cheesecake). However, it's also a great pairing because of its unique flavor profile. If you're envisioning something that tastes like the yams you'd use for savory dishes, think again — ube has a bit of nuttiness and a natural vanilla flavor that works beautifully as a subtle yet delicious filling for your French toast.