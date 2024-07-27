Breakfast Martinis Were Inspired By (What Else) The Most Important Meal Of The Day

Does the phrase "breakfast martini" make you think of gin or vodka flavored with bacon and eggs? Well, no, that's not what's in this drink, nor is it made with maple syrup, glazed donut, or cinnamon roll-flavored vodka, although all of these products exist. Instead, the recipe for this cocktail calls for an ingredient perhaps better known on British breakfast tables: orange marmalade. While marmalade sales in the U.K. were lagging by the 20-teens, it experienced an upsurge in popularity upon the death of Queen Elizabeth since it was one of her favorite condiments.

As far as the breakfast martini itself goes, no, it wasn't created by Paddington Bear when he turned to drink upon having his latest movie panned by a film critic. Instead, the man credited with the concoction, an Italian-British bartender named Salvatore Cabrese, got the idea when he snagged a jar of marmalade off of his breakfast table and started playing around with the idea of using it in a cocktail.

Cabrese liked the fact that this orange-flavored jam combines sweet, sour, and bitter flavors, so he stirred it into some gin (another quintessentially British ingredient) then added lemon juice and Cointreau to finish things off. The name, he says, was an homage to the meal that he may have ruined for his wife unless he replaced the missing spread in time for her next piece of toast.