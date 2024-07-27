The Unhealthiest Sandwiches At Jimmy John's

Stopping at Jimmy John's for a quick bite at lunch time or picking up a meal for an easy supper sure sounds sweet when the hunger pangs hit. But making the wrong choice at this ubiquitous sub shop can send your fitness goals flying off the rails, even if you have no fitness goals to speak of. The Jimmy John's menu holds a world of unhealthy options that may sound like real appetite-crushers, but they're also primed to compromise your systems in ways you may not expect.

How can a sandwich deliver such a sucker punch of poor dining decisions in one fell swoop? By packing in high concentrations of the usual suspects in the poor nutrition lineup: calories, fat, cholesterol, and sodium, with a side of highly processed ingredients that act as instigators for the other troublesome elements. These picks may not be menu items Jimmy John's staff avoids, but anyone who cares about their well-being should consider scrubbing these items off their list of go-to grub — even if they happen to be some of the more popular items on the Jimmy John's menu.