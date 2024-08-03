Unhealthiest Breakfast Burritos You Can Buy

Who doesn't love the idea of getting everything you need for breakfast wrapped up in a hand-held capsule that also tastes like a delicious hug for your stomach? The breakfast burrito may hold a special place in your heart and your dining habits, but one false move in the freezer aisle and you could be staring at a dietary crime you had no intention of committing. Even if you're flying blind on a shopping jag where breakfast needs to be easy and readily available, your body may not forgive you for making such a rookie move when it comes to consuming fuel while minimizing the potential physical fallout.

How could eggs, cheese, and meat embraced by a simple tortilla cause so much nutritional chaos? Blame it on the fat, cholesterol, and sodium inherent in the recipes used by some of the best-known fast food breakfast burritos on the block. We've compiled a non-shopping list of the unhealthiest wraps around to make steering clear an easy endeavor. Apologies in advance if you find your favorites listed here; it's always better to be informed than to turn a blind eye to the nutritional compromises your early morning eating may present.