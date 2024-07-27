The Non-Reptilian Animal Campbell's Used For Its Canned Mock Turtle Soup

Before we begin discussing a Campbell's food product that long ago vanished from store shelves, let's tackle the tricky question of why such a thing as "mock turtle soup" was ever invented. In the 19th century, turtle was — if not right up there with pork, beef, and chicken — a meat that might appear on the menu of a fancy restaurant or even at the White House (former president Chester A. Arthur was particularly fond of a good turtle steak). While no one eats turtle steak or soup these days because conservation is actually a thing now, back in the 1800s, turtles weren't always affordable or readily available. So, non-reptilian-based mock turtle soup made for a budget-friendlier alternative, and the Campbell's soup company started producing the product by the early 1900s.

If you've ever seen an illustrated version of Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," you'll probably have been introduced to the visual pun that is Sir John Tenniel's mock turtle. It's part sea turtle and part cow, and indeed beef is the meat used in many mock turtle soup recipes, including the one used by Campbell's.

Not just any old cut of beef, though — Campbell's and Heinz, which also once made such a soup, used calves' heads to take the place of turtle meat. Other ingredients in Campbell's version included beef broth, tomatoes, and celery.