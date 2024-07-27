The Tangy Ingredient That Absolutely Belongs In Coleslaw

True coleslaw fans may turn up their noses, but it won't hurt to tweak the side dish with something different. After all, the traditional coleslaw recipe has roots in ancient Rome, where the dish was a modest assemblage of cabbage, boiled eggs, vinegar, and spices. Today, with boiled eggs replaced with mayo and carrots, coleslaw works as the perfect pulled-pork topper and a mainstay for barbecues. So, who's to say you can't take your coleslaw to the next level with the addition of sauerkraut?

Sauerkraut is made with chopped cabbage and salt. It's left to ferment into a sour topping that's great for baked potatoes or Reuben sandwiches. Coleslaw is also made with cabbage (albeit in its raw state), which makes all the difference. By adding sauerkraut, you introduce tangy flavors that call your taste buds to attention. What was once a salad with a restrained zing from vinegar is suddenly a punchy dish full of vibrant flavors.

Even the texture of coleslaw is amplified with sauerkraut. Sauerkraut can range from slightly crispy to soft, while coleslaw is characterized by fresh, crunchy shredded cabbage. Most chefs will tell you that mixing different textures enhances your meal. Pick one of our superb sauerkraut recipes, and try this technique the next time you whip up some coleslaw.