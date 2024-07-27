The Tangy Ingredient That Absolutely Belongs In Coleslaw
True coleslaw fans may turn up their noses, but it won't hurt to tweak the side dish with something different. After all, the traditional coleslaw recipe has roots in ancient Rome, where the dish was a modest assemblage of cabbage, boiled eggs, vinegar, and spices. Today, with boiled eggs replaced with mayo and carrots, coleslaw works as the perfect pulled-pork topper and a mainstay for barbecues. So, who's to say you can't take your coleslaw to the next level with the addition of sauerkraut?
Sauerkraut is made with chopped cabbage and salt. It's left to ferment into a sour topping that's great for baked potatoes or Reuben sandwiches. Coleslaw is also made with cabbage (albeit in its raw state), which makes all the difference. By adding sauerkraut, you introduce tangy flavors that call your taste buds to attention. What was once a salad with a restrained zing from vinegar is suddenly a punchy dish full of vibrant flavors.
Even the texture of coleslaw is amplified with sauerkraut. Sauerkraut can range from slightly crispy to soft, while coleslaw is characterized by fresh, crunchy shredded cabbage. Most chefs will tell you that mixing different textures enhances your meal. Pick one of our superb sauerkraut recipes, and try this technique the next time you whip up some coleslaw.
The best coleslaw for pairing with sauerkraut
There are many coleslaw variations from around the world, but which one goes best with sauerkraut? We recommend pairing with traditional flavors like those of Greek lahanosalata. Also known as Greek cabbage salad, this side dish features the typical carrots with a light olive oil vinaigrette. Sauerkraut introduces a tangy dimension to its flavor profile.
Other coleslaw recipes incorporate the German favorite by creating a sort of sauerkraut coleslaw. These may feature more sauerkraut but are balanced with the addition of elements such as apples or sugar that create a complementary sweet-and-sour pairing.
Of course, you can also experiment with your favorite coleslaw and adjust the type of sauerkraut to match it. If you don't have a favorite, we recommend sticking to a basic shredded cabbage and mayo mix and building it up with small elements such as sesame or celery seeds. With some imagination, you might create a coleslaw that could rival even that of Texas' famed Salt Lick BBQ or one of the other absolute best coleslaws in the U.S.