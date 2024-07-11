Easy Tips To Take Your Coleslaw To The Next Level

With a hint of ingenuity, you can effortlessly transform coleslaw (a staple side dish, burger or pulled pork topping, taco filling, and salad enhancer) into a culinary superstar. Mashed spoke with Art Smith — the award-winning executive chef at Reunion on Navy Pier in Chicago — about a few strategic tweaks to elevate your coleslaw game for any gathering. Smith's first and foremost advice concerns the main event of a traditional coleslaw recipe: the uniformly chopped vegetables.

"The secret to a standout coleslaw is in the chopping," he shares. "Make sure your cabbage, carrots, kale, and onions are finely chopped so they're tender and easy to eat." Meticulous chopping is the foundation for a cohesion of flavors within the slaw. If your kitchen knife skills are fair at best, mandolines and handheld food choppers can be a total lifesaver. Others swear that the key to better homemade coleslaw is a vegetable peeler, which offers convenience and minimal cleanup.

Thankfully, there are countless ways to add more flavor to coleslaw. Smith, for one, suggests incorporating fresh herbs like dill or cilantro into your batch of coleslaw to introduce an extra burst of fragrant notes. Toasted nuts or seeds also bring an element of surprise to every forkful. A generous handful of almonds, sunflower seeds, or pepitas provides a delightful crunch that complements the supple vegetables.