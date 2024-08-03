11 Brilliant Techniques For Cooking With Frozen Tater Tots

You probably already have a bag of tater tots in your freezer. And, while they're delicious as a side, crispy and lightly salted, eating the same old thing over and over soon gets tiresome. Perhaps you're looking for some brilliant, creative techniques for cooking with frozen tater tots. You might want some inspiration for new ways to use these freezer favorites — and we have it for you.

We spoke to five recipe developers and cookbook authors who love tots to find out their favorite ways to cook with them. You might have heard of some of these techniques, but plenty were new to us, so we hope you'll find some fresh dishes to use these delicious potato treats in. Whether you're cooking for yourself or your family, or you're looking for a fun and creative dish to take to a potluck, there's more you can do with tater tots than you might realize. Not only will you get through the bag you already have sooner than ever before, but you'll be racing to the store to get more. Here are some expert-approved tot techniques.