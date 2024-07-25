What Are Prix-Fixe Menus And Why Are They Appealing To Restaurants?
Menus have changed quite a bit over the years (just check out these pictures that show the menu's evolution), but frequent restaurant-goers may have noticed that one variation is seeing a resurgence in modern times: the prix-fixe menu. French for "fixed price" and common in eateries across Europe, a prix-fixe menu is presented as a full-course meal at a set price. This may include a menu entirely pre-selected by the chef, or it may have options within each category, such as letting you choose between the chicken or fish for your entree or between the cheesecake or chocolate cake for dessert.
If you're familiar with what a tasting menu is, you're already acquainted with one version of prix-fixe dining. Holidays and special occasions are also popular times for prix-fixe formats — maybe you've seen your favorite steakhouse roll out a preset Valentine's Day spread, for example. Depending on the restaurant, there may be three large courses offered, or as many as 10 small tasting courses. Regardless, the price for your entire meal is provided up front.
Sometimes also referred to as "table d'hôte" (French for "host's table"), this style of dining has often been synonymous with higher-end restaurants in the U.S. The tides, however, have shifted, and the prix-fixe menu is now utilized even by casual establishments. Thanks to its convenience and predictability for restaurants, it's probably here to stay.
The rise of prix-fixe popularity
You may have seen more and more prix-fixe menus popping up over the years, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. During a time of staff shortages and constant supply chain disruptions, preset menus were a lifeline for struggling restaurants. With the industry still not back to business as usual even years later (at this time of writing), the prix-fixe menu prevails.
But this restaurant evolution certainly isn't all doom and gloom. Prix-fixe menus provide plenty of benefits to both the restaurants offering them and the diners enjoying them. The predictability of a menu with set options lends to better pacing of the meal, faster table turnover, and more dependable revenue, all of which can boost a restaurant's bottom line and lead to maximized operational efficiency. Given the high stress levels of hospitality workers, this predictability can be a welcome reprieve for kitchen and wait staff, especially during busy seasons.
Prix-fixe menus are also an opportunity for the chef to let their creativity shine, featuring dishes that play to their strengths, highlight seasonality, and create a statement. This is partly why many restaurant-goers love prix-fixe menus, too. The convenience and unique nature of a pre-determined menu helps eliminate decision paralysis, set better cost expectations, and give the whole experience an elevated, curated feel that makes for a more memorable occasion — whether it's five-star French dining or a casual night out.