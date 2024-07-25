What Are Prix-Fixe Menus And Why Are They Appealing To Restaurants?

Menus have changed quite a bit over the years (just check out these pictures that show the menu's evolution), but frequent restaurant-goers may have noticed that one variation is seeing a resurgence in modern times: the prix-fixe menu. French for "fixed price" and common in eateries across Europe, a prix-fixe menu is presented as a full-course meal at a set price. This may include a menu entirely pre-selected by the chef, or it may have options within each category, such as letting you choose between the chicken or fish for your entree or between the cheesecake or chocolate cake for dessert.

If you're familiar with what a tasting menu is, you're already acquainted with one version of prix-fixe dining. Holidays and special occasions are also popular times for prix-fixe formats — maybe you've seen your favorite steakhouse roll out a preset Valentine's Day spread, for example. Depending on the restaurant, there may be three large courses offered, or as many as 10 small tasting courses. Regardless, the price for your entire meal is provided up front.

Sometimes also referred to as "table d'hôte" (French for "host's table"), this style of dining has often been synonymous with higher-end restaurants in the U.S. The tides, however, have shifted, and the prix-fixe menu is now utilized even by casual establishments. Thanks to its convenience and predictability for restaurants, it's probably here to stay.