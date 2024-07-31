Part of the fun of baking cookies is eating cookie dough from the mixing spoon, but we all know that's a risky proposition. If you want to have your cookie dough and eat it too, follow Mashed recipe developer Annabelle Randles' lead. She shares an edible birthday cake protein cookie dough recipe that will satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising on your health. Aside from being completely safe to eat raw, Randles packs in a bit of extra nutrition thanks to a scoop of vanilla protein powder.

With this tasty birthday cake cookie dough recipe, you'll get to savor the sweet treat and get a protein boost at the same time. With colorful sprinkles found in every bite, this edible cookie dough looks just like the real deal. Oat flour, cashew butter, and maple syrup blend together to create a sweet and chewy dough that might fool cookie dough enthusiasts into thinking it's the real deal ... and it might even be better!