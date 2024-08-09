Puka Dog-Inspired Hawaiian-Style Hot Dog Recipe

When temperatures heat up, it's natural to want to spend as much time as possible dining outside. The grill becomes your best friend, adding flavor and texture to all your summer bites. Hot dogs are an easy addition to any meal, and they leave plenty of room for customization. Toppings, condiments, buns, and sausages can all be swapped around to create a multitude of meals. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins raves, "I absolutely love a fully-loaded hot dog! More toppings, the better."

To honor her love for the classic dish, she shares this Puka Dog-inspired Hawaiian-style recipe. If you're unfamiliar with the Hawaiian favorite, Watkins notes that Puka Dog is a popular hot dog spot in Hawaii. Her recipe is a variation of the original, but with the same iconic flavors in every bite. "The combo of tropical flavors and smoky grilled hot dogs work together so well," she says and describes, "The smooth and zesty mango mustard is super scrumptious with that sweet bite. The pineapple relish adds pops of twang with a tropical and citrus punch." Everything about this recipe makes it a great contender for a barbecue or outdoor feast, and at the very least, it will help switch things up from the classic hot dog with minimal toppings.