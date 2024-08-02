The Biggest Food Recalls In Wegmans' History

Whether it's tracking the best bargains or scouring nutrition labels for questionable additives, consumers are trained to develop an eagle-eyed awareness when venturing to their trusted grocery stores. Food recalls, unfortunately, have become an inevitable part of the experience. This is true no matter the supermarket. Findings by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group in 2023 documented a four-year high in public health violations across grocery outlets, spanning instances of infectious pathogens like E. Coli and salmonella to undisclosed ingredients.

Wegmans doesn't seem like the expected place for sowing listeria hysteria or hawking mislabeled cereal boxes. The grocery chain is prized for its reticent approach to business growth, and amenities like fresh produce and artisanal provisions assign it a glossier reputation compared to the walk-in, walk-out utility of a Walmart warehouse. That being said, Wegmans has seen its share of mass-contaminating events, and we've rounded up some of the biggest cases that have occurred during the company's 108-year-old history. Without further ado, let's walk through the foodborne illnesses, nasty allergens, and inedible materials emerging from the store's own products — and by the name brands familiar to everyone.