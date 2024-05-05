8 Best And 5 Worst Prepared Foods To Buy At Wegmans, According To Customers

There's no denying the amount of effort the Wegmans grocery chain puts in to provide its shoppers with an impressive suite of prepared foods. These in-house items exist to make mealtime a simpler task for folks with too little time (or too little desire) to cook. Wegmans does its best to make picking up its restaurant-quality goods a tempting prospect, whether you hop over on your lunch break for a café-style stop or swing by after work for dinner fixings that are already ... well, fixed.

Wegmans customers have been vocal enough to weigh in on which prepared foods and pre-made meals they like most, and of course, which ones they're sorry they spent their money on. We took a look at the whole menu to find out which dishes have been considered worth the expense to consumers and which are better off staying in the warming tray. Along the way, we found some clear winners, several obvious losers, and a few surprises that give helpful insight into what Wegmans shoppers find worthwhile among the store's ambitious prepared selections.