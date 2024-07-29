T-Bone Vs Ribeye Steak: A Chef Explains Everything You Need To Know

If you're not quite a steak aficionado, it can be challenging to pick the perfect cut of meat for your next meal. While there are dozens of different steak options out there, it can be especially challenging when it comes to choosing between highly desirable options like T-bone and ribeye steaks. While they are each both delicious in their own way, there are a few key differences between the two. Instead of picking at random, learn more about each of these beloved cuts from the experts to find the best option for your next meal.

Troy Guard, owner and executive chef at TAG Restaurant Group, and Kylian Goussot, executive chef at Lafayette Steakhouse, weigh in on everything you need to know about these two sought-after cuts of steak. Learn more about the pros and cons of each from these steak experts to expand your knowledge and help make a more informed decision.