What's The Best Temperature Range For Baking Sweet Potatoes?

Baking sweet potatoes is an art, and preparing them at the right temperature allows you to reap their sweet, creamy rewards. By consulting some of our recipes, including baked sweet potatoes and fully loaded baked sweet potatoes, we determined that the best temperature for baking these tubers ranges from 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

For tender sweet potatoes, you should bake them in a way that breaks down their hard, starchy interiors. To do that, the internal temperature must reach around 200 F. Setting the oven's temperature to approximately 400 F is ideal for achieving this in about 35 minutes. Lower temperatures such as 300 F will require a longer baking time to tenderize them — sometimes over two and a half hours.

As sweet potatoes bake within this temperature range, they become softer and sweeter as starch breaks down into simple sugars. Cranking up the oven temperature to around 425 F gives sweet potatoes a crispy skin without burning their exterior.