Coffee Toffee Brownie Brittle Recipe

Corner slice or middle piece, nuts or no nuts, cakey or fudgy — there are so many ways to enjoy a classic brownie, so let's highlight one more: brownie brittle. If you haven't tried it yet, brownie brittle is a crispy, crunchy, flattened brownie. It has all the flavor of the classic dessert, but none of the height. This recipe for coffee toffee brownie brittle takes the flavor to another level, with the addition of espresso powder, a chocolate drizzle, and toffee pieces.

Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "Fans of a corner piece of brownie especially will adore this thin, crispy brownie brittle. I love how the espresso powder brings out the flavor of the chocolate even more." Shungu also notes that using an offset spatula to spread the brittle super thin is a secret weapon in this recipe, so if you have such a kitchen tool available, now's the time to put it to good use.

While this brownie brittle recipe highlights the flavor of classic chocolate, coffee, and toffee specifically, there's always room for customization. Once you master the original recipe, there's no stopping you from incorporating M&Ms, crushed Oreos, or whatever your heart desires.