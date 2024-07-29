What Ice Cream Truck Drivers Don't Want You To Know

There are a lot of secrets in the ice cream truck business that both proprietors and drivers may not want you to know. While some relate to how the companies make their profits, other secrets are more related to cleanliness, pollution, and the potentially unsavory underbelly of the business. Yet the more complicated truth is that ice cream truck business is evolving and doesn't necessarily look exactly like you remember it from childhood, as companies are finding ways to be more profitable in today's economy. Not everyone has what it takes to make it, after all, and there are some secrets that businesses might be using to stay above the competition.

To learn about some of the secrets of the ice cream truck world, we talked to experts from two of the best ice cream trucks in the U.S. to get some of our answers. These are Karen Trauner, the owner of Sticks and Cones Ice Cream in Charlotte, North Carolina and Eric Murphy, the founder and CEO of Scream Truck in New Jersey. Both gave us an eye-opening view of some things you may not have known about the ice cream truck business. Going through historic accounts and news reports, we found some other tidbits of the business that may not always be obvious to the public.